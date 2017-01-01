 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Police arrest two at Mount Maunganui NYE celebrations

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The annual New Years Eve party held at Mount Maunganui main beach has come to an end but that didn't stop teenagers causing havoc.

Two people were arrested by police at the Mount's New Year's Eve party.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 News reporter Sam Kelway took to the streets overnight and spotted at least two arrests among hundreds of teenage partygoers.

During one arrest by police a male was thrown to the ground after refusing to be handcuffed.

"I didn't abstruct anything," he says.

"Yes you did," one officer replied.

Moments later the male was held on the ground while three officers worked to handcuff him.

The celebrations at the Mount's main beach were axed earlier this year after being deemed too costly and unsafe by the Tauranga City Council.

The event was known to attract thousands of young people, but a council report proved it was the riskiest event of the year in Mount Maunganui.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

02:10
2
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


01:56
3
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


00:19
4
Firefighters on their way to a scrub fire found the Gun City store in Penrose "wide open".

Ram raid burglary at Auckland gun shop

5
1 NEWS

Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.

00:53
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Duco Events seeking public funding for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence

Co-owner David Higgins has spoken of how Duco intend to stage Parker's first bout as the WBO champion.

00:56
The New Year was celebrated with a quite swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

Brave souls welcome 2017 with midnight dip

The New Year was celebrated with a quick swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ