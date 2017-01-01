Watch: Police arrest two at Mount Maunganui NYE celebrations

The annual New Years Eve party held at Mount Maunganui main beach has come to an end but that didn't stop teenagers causing havoc.

1 News reporter Sam Kelway took to the streets overnight and spotted at least two arrests among hundreds of teenage partygoers.

During one arrest by police a male was thrown to the ground after refusing to be handcuffed.

"I didn't abstruct anything," he says.

"Yes you did," one officer replied.

Moments later the male was held on the ground while three officers worked to handcuff him.

The celebrations at the Mount's main beach were axed earlier this year after being deemed too costly and unsafe by the Tauranga City Council.