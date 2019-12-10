Watch: Police announce criminal investigation over White Island deaths, injuries

A criminal investigation has been launched into the deaths and injuries suffered on White Island yesterday.

Deputy commissioner of operations John Tims announced the launch of the investigation at a media conference this afternoon.

“I can confirm now that we will launch a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island,” he said.

“The terms of reference will be developed over the next few days.”

The investigation will carried out in parallel with a WorkSafe investigation, Mr Tims said.

“WorkSafe NZ has opened up a health and safety investigation into the harm and loss of life caused by the eruption.

“As information comes to hand we will provide updates to everyone.

WorkSafe also issued a statement.

"As the workplace health and safety regulator and administrator of the Adventure Activities Regulations, WorkSafe will be investigating and considering all of the relevant work health and safety issues surrounding this tragic event," the agency noted.

Five deaths have already been confirmed as a result of the eruption on Whakaari, with eight missing people presumed dead, Mr Tims said.

At least 12 people also remain in a critical condition.

Mr Tims said emergency services have an idea of where the bodies are on the island from surveillance photos, and the bodies are covered in ash.