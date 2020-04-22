Watch: Pod of orca 'lockdown highlight' for Tauranga couple

A large pod of orca playing in Tauranga Harbour have delighted local residents, providing the "highlight of the lockdown".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Around 10 orca were filmed frolicking and playing in the harbour, cruising between moored boats.

Resident Allan Fullerton had gone out onto his balcony with a cup of tea when he spotted the marine mammals.

At first, he looked down and noticed the perfectly still water was "like glass".

Then large black shapes started coming out of the water.

"It was probably the highlight of the lockdown," he said.

Mr Fullerton has lived in the apartment for three years with his wife, Fiona, but says they've never seen a sight like this.

"It was an amazing stroke of luck."