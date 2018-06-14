 

Watch: PM won't rein in Shane Jones following blistering attack on Fonterra

Jacinda Ardern has distanced Government policy from Regional and Economic Development Minister Shane Jones' recent comments on Fonterra. 

Mr Jones said he believed Fonterra had become disconnected from the farming community.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Jones yesterday said dairy giant Fonterra had become disconnected from the farming community.

"I thoroughly believe this, and I've said it elsewhere, as the CEO leaves Fonterra the chairman in quick order should catch the next cab out of town," he said. 

The Prime Minister today said today Mr Jones made the comments in a personal capacity.

"He did not make them as a Minister, and it's not Government policy, end of story."

She said at the time Mr Jones made clear it was not Government policy, "and that's true, it's absolutely not". 

Ms Ardern said there was a consultation currently on dairy, and they were asking the farming community on what they'd like to see. 

She said she would only rein him in if he was speaking in a Ministerial capacity".

Ms Ardern was previously forced to pull Mr Jones into line after critical comments he made about Air New Zealand. 

