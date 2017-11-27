Watch: PM shares her highs and lows from first month in the job

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed her highs and lows from the first month leading the new Labour-Government.

Ms Adern told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning her lowlight was the "scale of the job."

"When you come in and get access to information, you realise that things in some areas are just a little bit worse than you anticipated."

However, Ms Adern said she is in a position to make a difference so she "wouldn't even call it a strict low."

For her highlight, the PM said it was realising she could finally make a difference after nine years.