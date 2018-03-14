 

Watch: PM says she was ‘absolutely not’ kept out of loop by party to protect her from sex assault claims

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

Jacinda Ardern has denied news of the sexual assault allegation were intentionally kept from her by Labour.
02:19
'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:21
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

01:38
The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

The Prime Minister says she'll investigate "because that is not the behaviour that I would expect of any Labour function".

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media as fallout from Labour Party’s February youth camp continues

