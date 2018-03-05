Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

Jacinda Ardern has touched down in Samoa for her first Pacific visit as New Zealand Prime Minister.

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia, Samoa's capital, by their deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

Ms Ardern was accompanied by New Zealand deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, and her partner Clarke Gayford.

It comes shortly after Ms Ardern's short trip to Australia for bilateral talks with Malcolm Turnbull.

National MP Gerry Brownlee, new NZ First deputy Fletcher Tabuteau and Labour's Aupito William Sio were among the MPs who can be seen arriving for the Pacific trip.

This morning, they will visit Magiagi, an area badly hit by recent weather events.