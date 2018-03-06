Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern 'honoured' to be called Daughter of Niue, as she pledges $5m to renewable energy

Jacinda Ardern has spoken in Niue, acknowledging the unofficial title as the 'daughter of Niue' as she pledges a futher $5 million to solar energy generation, on tpo of $750,000 for Niue's roads and water network.

In a speech today the New Zealand Prime Minister said it was "truly wonderful" to return to Niue. Her father is the New Zealand High Commissioner to Niue.

"It does feel like a bit of a second home to me, particularly how long my family have spent here," Ms Ardern told those gathered.

"I've sometimes been called the daughter of Niue, so I hope you don’t mind I've owned that title.

"I hope it has your blessing premier, but I feel honoured to ever be called that in passing."

In a press statement, the government said it would support Niue through a package to "improve water and roading infrastructure on Niue and further develop renewable energy generation".

"New Zealand will invest $750,000 to make immediate improvements to Niue's roads and water network ahead of the 2018 tourism season," Ms Ardern said.

This is in addition to $5 million pledged today to support Niue's solar energy generation, which is on top of another $5 million New Zealand already provided to help Niue meet its goal of 80 per cent renewable energy target by 2025.