 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern and Government welcomed on to Karetu Marae

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The sound of warriors welcoming the PM and MPs onto Kelvin Davis' marae echoes across the valley at Karetu.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Harley Neville is back after appearing on Ellen with a new hair-brained scheme.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man who was featured on Ellen back with hair-brained TradeMe auction

00:40
2
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

3

Wet start to the weekend with chance of thunderstorms for upper North Island

4

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:46
5
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'It is not tidy for anyone' - Hurricanes coach hits out at All Blacks training camps

05:15
The sound of warriors welcoming the PM and MPs onto Kelvin Davis' marae echoes across the valley at Karetu.

Jacinda Ardern and Government welcomed on to Karetu Marae

The sound of warriors welcoming the Prime Minister onto Kelvin Davis' marae sent a booming echo across the valley at Karetu.

03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 