Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

Prime Minister Bill English appeared to be on his own buzz during last night's thrilling final match between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.

Mr English was caught by Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett bopping to RUN-D.M.C's 'It's Like That' which blasted through Eden Park's speaker system during the game.

Ms Bennett posted the video to her Facebook page with the caption "our PM having a moment at the game" and has since been viewed over 22,000 times.

The Test series between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions ended in a 15-15 draw in Auckland, leaving the series squared 1-1.

The world champions scored the only tries during the tense Test but the Lions responded with five penalties to create the only drawn series outcome in 12 meetings between the teams.