 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English appeared to be on his own buzz during last night's thrilling final match between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions. 

Our Prime Minister was said to be "having a moment" by getting his groove on at the game.
Source: Paula Bennett / Facebook

Mr English was caught by Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett bopping to RUN-D.M.C's 'It's Like That' which blasted through Eden Park's speaker system during the game. 

Ms Bennett posted the video to her Facebook page with the caption "our PM having a moment at the game" and has since been viewed over 22,000 times. 

The Test series between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions ended in a 15-15 draw in Auckland, leaving the series squared 1-1.

The world champions scored the only tries during the tense Test but the Lions responded with five penalties to create the only drawn series outcome in 12 meetings between the teams.

A series of key decisions in the closing minutes from referee Romain Poite left plenty of conjecture as the Lions fell just short of winning a second-ever series in New Zealand.

Related

Politics

00:20
Kieran Read and Sam Warburton each got a hand on the series trophy after the 15-all stalemate.

All Blacks' and Lions share the series spoils after thrilling but bitter Eden Park draw
00:58
The All Blacks assistant coach said Jordie Barrett's and Ngani Laumape's display "bodes well for the future".

'They should be very proud' - Ian Foster lauds over rookies' star performances in All Blacks' draw with Lions

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
The All Blacks coach went on to say the hooker's absence was no excuse for the drawn series against Lions.

'Sorry for being silly there' - Shag falls on his sword after silly response to a reporter's question on Dane Coles

00:19
2
The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

All Blacks and Lions draw in thrilling stalemate to share the series spoils

00:19
3
The Lions' coach showed he can take a joke with this post-match gem.

Watch: Warren Gatland hilariously mocks himself by wearing clown nose to press conference

00:30
4
The All Blacks coach stated that the game’s laws need to be clarified.

'That's not the refs fault, that's the rulebook' – slapstick Steve Hansen bemoans inconsistent rugby rulings

00:37
5
Referee Romain Poite made a number of questionable decisions in the 15-all stalemate.

'Take the good with the bad' – Steve Hansen refuses to blame ref after Lions draw

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ