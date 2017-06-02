Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

Prime Minister Bill English has shown off his traditional siva Samoa dancing skills…to go with his newly bestowed chiefly title.

Mr English was this morning given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula – where his wife Mary hails from.

The Prime Minister of Samoa Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was there along with members of cabinet and traditional leaders.

In a touch of humour to the proceedings he was mistakenly called John Key twice and Faleula village chief Telea Tuna brought the house down when he jokingly asked for a special gift of New Zealand residency from the new matai.