Watch: PM addresses Lions tour terror fears saying 'we will remain vigilant' after Manchester attack

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said he would "remain vigilant" ahead of the Lions tour, after a suicide bomber killed 22 people in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday. 

The PM says there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.
He said he thought the Lions organisers would be takings the attack into account before the tour, in terms of if additional security would be required.  

Mr English said if there are any threats to the Lions tour he would be informed.

"Intelligence agencies… are always monitoring for these kinds of attacks," he said.

Mr English said there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.

"The risks of an attack is monitored constantly, we have a strong focus on public safety, there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand or around the Lions tour, but we will remain vigilant."

The Lions tour kicks off on June 3 in Whangarei with their last game in Auckland on July 8. They will play three Tests against the All Blacks.

