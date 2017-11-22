Watch: 'Pleasing to see change afoot' – Jacinda Ardern welcomes ousting of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is happy for the people of Zimbabwe now Robert Mugabe's 37 years of rule has come to an end.

Speaking from Wellington today Ms Ardern was asked about New Zealand's position on the news Mr Mugabe has stood down.

"It's obvious from what's happening in Zimbabwe that the news has been widely greeted with a huge amount of anticipation and happiness," she said.

"After 37 years of oppressive rule it's pleasing to see change afoot, now it's time for democratic elections," she said.

A letter was read out today in a cheering, dancing Zimbabwean Parliament, which had been pursuing impeachment of the 93-year-old Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state.