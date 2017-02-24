 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has randomly called a NZ radio station this morning to gush over her love for New Zealand. 

Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.
Source: The Edge

The 40-year-old told The Edge hosts, JJ, Dom and Randall, that New Zealand's "the most beautiful country in the world".

"The food is wonderful, the landscapes are gorgeous but most importantly the people have been so kind and so friendly and have opened up their homes and we have all been so touched by what a beautiful experience it's been" she said this morning. 

The Hollywood star is in New Zealand with Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling filming the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

Witherspoon has posted numerous scenic photos taken on her trip to Instagram, but said the pictures don't capture the country in all of its beauty. 

"I would say to anybody that comes to New Zealand, don't just bring your iphone. You need a major amazing camera because it is an incredible experience and every time we turn around". 

Reese called The Edge after she heard that the hosts had been asking her to call into the station and said that she "heard it everyday" since she's been here. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

00:31
2
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

3
Magnitude 4.9 quake near Arthur's Pass on February 22.

Flurry of earthquakes hit inland South Island, including 'severe' rattle

00:46
4
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


00:25
5
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

00:54
2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ