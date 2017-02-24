Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has randomly called a NZ radio station this morning to gush over her love for New Zealand.

The 40-year-old told The Edge hosts, JJ, Dom and Randall, that New Zealand's "the most beautiful country in the world".

"The food is wonderful, the landscapes are gorgeous but most importantly the people have been so kind and so friendly and have opened up their homes and we have all been so touched by what a beautiful experience it's been" she said this morning.

The Hollywood star is in New Zealand with Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling filming the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

Witherspoon has posted numerous scenic photos taken on her trip to Instagram, but said the pictures don't capture the country in all of its beauty.

"I would say to anybody that comes to New Zealand, don't just bring your iphone. You need a major amazing camera because it is an incredible experience and every time we turn around".