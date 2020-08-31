TODAY |

Watch: Playful dolphins frolic with swimmers in stunning close encounter off Waiheke Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Remarkable footage has been captured showing dolphins playing in super close proximity with swimmers off Auckland's Waiheke Island over the weekend.

The pod of dolphins attracted beachgoers off the shore of Oneroa Beach yesterday, with many braving the winter waters for a chance encounter with the playful mammals.

A local builder heard through the grapevine about the playful pod and dashed down to the beach with his drone.

“I didn’t think much of it at first,” Torrens Roose-Butcher told 1 NEWS.

“Until I got home and started editing it.”

Mr Roose-Butcher uploaded the video to the Waiheke Community Facebook page and locals are delighted.

“Was such a cool experience, still buzzing from it all,” Merx Merx said.

“Special day in paradise today,” Lois Hayson agreed.

At one incredible point in the video, a man can be seen swimming near a trio of dolphins while many kayakers and paddleboarders idle closely by.

“The dolphins hung around for at least an hour playing with the swimmers and kayakers brave enough to bear the cold,” Mr Roose-Butcher said.

“One swimmer told me he touched the dolphins as they swam either side of him.”

Mr Roose-Butcher says he’s an amateur pilot who brought his drone six months ago after moving to the island from Pukekohe, south of Auckland. 

