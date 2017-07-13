Watch: Plane passenger captures hair raising descent in blustery conditions into Wellington Airport

Source:
Not the smoothest destination to land even on a typical day, passengers on board an Air New Zealand flight into Wellington this morning endured a bumpy descent amid cyclone strength winds.
One passenger posted footage of the swaying descent into Wellington Airport, as nervous laughter can be faintly heard in the background.
Time Lord @timrnz posted the footage on Twitter with the caption: "Wild ride into Wellington this morning".
