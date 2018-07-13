 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Watch: Phil Twyford playfully describes South Auckland as 'almost as good' as his Westie home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

While his most high profile role may be Housing Minister, Phil Twyford couldn't resist talking up his West Auckland electorate seat of Te Atatū today, while having a playful dig at cross city rivals South Auckland.

Making a housing announcement in Mangere, the Minister said the “south was almost as good as the west”.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Twyford today announced a new Government housing project in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere for 10,000 new homes - 3500 of which are KiwiBuild.

Speaking at the opening of the Māngere Development Information Centre today, Twyford pulled out the following.

"My colleague, it's great to be here in the city of the young, gifted and beautiful, almost as good as West Auckland," Mr Twyford said to chuckles from the crowd in attendance.

Mr Twyford outlined the project would take 10 to 15 years to complete, in which 2700 existing "worn-out" state housing will be replaced by the 10,000 new homes.

Of these, 3000 will be new state houses, 3500 will be new KiwiBuild affordable homes, and 3500 will be homes for sale on the open market.

Related

Politics

Property

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

2

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death


3
Parminder Singh Jabbal, an expectant father, died in a crash on State Highway 36, between Rotorua and Tauranga, yesterday morning.

Father-to-be killed in yesterday's head-on-collision in Tauranga - 'Everything was going good for him'

4
Over 20,000 nurses walked off the job today, after failing to agree a pay deal with health boards.

'That is the offer' - Nurse and DHB negotiations reach stalemate with no more money on the table

5
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.

Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

Michael Hayes was handed his sentence in the Whangārei District Court today.

01:41
Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Māngere project today.

03:39
Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

00:26

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".