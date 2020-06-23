Watch: Person smashes through van windscreen after dramatic South Auckland crash

Three people escaped serious injury after a crash in South Auckland where a person smashed through a van windscreen.

CCTV footage shows a white car and a van colliding at an intersection.

A person wearing orange high-visibility clothing appears to smash through the van's windscreen, but miraculously climbs out through its framing moments after the collision.

CCTV footage of the incident was shared on YouTube on Sunday with the advice, "remember to wear your seat belt and drive on the correct side of the road".

A St John spokeswoman told 1 NEWS two ambulances and a rapid response unit attended the crash at the intersection of Greers Road and Weymouth Road, in Weymouth, about 5.20pm on Sunday.

"We treated three patients at the scene. Two of those patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries," the spokesperson said.

She did not know the age and gender of those injured.

The Counties Manukau Central Road Policing Team is investigating the crash.

In a statement, the road policing team's leader, Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell, said it was "extremely fortunate" that no one was seriously injured as a result of the collision.

“The motorists involved are incredible lucky to avoid critical injuries," he said.

“It appears that a vehicle which was travelling on the wrong side of the road has struck another vehicle causing significant damage.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it is a timely reminder to pay attention at all times and expect the unexpected.

“One of the motorists has gone through the windscreen of their vehicle and has escaped serious injuries.

“Although the investigation is ongoing it appears this person was unrestrained and this reiterates the importance of always wearing your seatbelt, to reduce the risk of death or serious injury in a crash.”