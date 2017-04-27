Watch: 'Pepper sprayed me for no reason' - claims of brutality after Porirua man wrestled to ground by NZ police

Police are being accused of brutality after a man was allegedly pepper sprayed, wrestled to the ground and had a police dog set on him during a routine traffic stop.

A witness captured the incident on camera in Porirua last weekened and describes how a man was "pepper sprayed while buying cigarettes" at a petrol station before he was wrestled to the ground by two policemen and had a police dog set upon him, ripping his pants.

While standing outside the petrol station, the man says: "You pepper sprayed me for no reason."

A female can be heard yelling "you did nothing!, what is wrong with you?" while others also scream at police.

"This is bullying... this is police brutality, I am allowed to f****** film this", the women shouts at police while filming the incident as officers try to keep her away from the man who is being restrained.

Witnesses told Newshub police used excessive force and they are demanding the dog handler be stood down.

The man, Albert Edmonds, has been charged with obstructing police, resisting police and two counts of assault on a police officer, and is due to appear in court next week.

Inspector Tracey Thompson, Kapiti-Mana Area Commander, said while police have not been able to review the video mentioned, "it is important to note that, as is often the case with brief video clips of this nature, it does not necessarily provide a full picture of what occurred prior to the event being filmed".

Mr Edmonds laid a formal complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, saying the dog attacked his leg and he suffered damage to his eye socket.