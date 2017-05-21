Watch: 'This is people's lives at stake' - patients unhappy at cancer treatment delays

The Cancer Society is calling for better funding of cancer treatment and services in this week's budget, with some patients agreeing saying their lives depend on it.

One of these patients is Margaret Richardson, who's battling terminal breast cancer.

Ms Richardson is determined she'll still be here to give her daughter away at her wedding in March next year.

However, Ms Richardson's family is fearful that a ten week wait for chemotherapy might be costly to her health.

"This is people's lives at stake, families want action and they want it ASAP, I wouldn't feel complete without my mum at my wedding," her daughter Megan Jesly, told 1 NEWS.

Ms Richardson says, "You are helpless, you have no control and are at the whim of the system."

The Cancer Society says it's not fair and the Government could start putting things right in this week's Budget.

Cancer Society Medical Director Chris Jackson says more funding would help speed up treatment for the 60 Kiwi's a day who are diagnosed with cancer.

He says, "When you hear the words I've got cancer, any kind of delay at all is totally unacceptable."