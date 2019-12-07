Watch: People kayak down flooded Wanaka streets

Residents could be seen kayaking through the flooded streets of Wanaka today, after heavy rain inundated the region.

Sandbags and road cones could be seen lining the roads and storefronts as people kayaked along Dungarvon Street.

A person canoes along Dungarvon Street following heavy flooding in Wanaka. Source: Jill Gardiner

One boy described the flood as "pretty cool", adding, "I've always wanted to see a flood - just a little one, not a huge one."

"Just hoping it doesn't get into the shops," another boy added.

One man called the flood "incredible".

"I heard about the 1999 one, but I couldn't have imagined what it was like," he said. "This is quite phenomenal.

"When it first happened, we thought, ‘it’s an overreaction’, but when you see what’s happening even up the street here now, it’s the real thing."

It comes after the rainfall saw Lake Wanaka rise nine centimetres yesterday morning.