Watch: 'The people have spoken' - upbeat Bill English expects to have 'individual' phone call with Winston Peters in coming days

Bill English says he is "delighted" with last night's election result and is ready to begin coalition negotiations.

Speaking to media from Auckland's Pullman Hotel this afternoon, Mr English said he expects to talk to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in the coming days.

"My staff are in contact with Mr Peters staff to arrange an individual phone call which we expect will happen in the next few days and negotiations will begin from that point," he said.

Mr English believes the strong turnout for National last night that leaves them with 58 seats in Parliament means his party has a strong platform going into negotiations.

"The people have spoken last night and we're delighted with the support for National. We now have the task of moving ahead to form a strong and stable government."

When asked whether the special votes which are yet to be counted will have any impact on National's position, Mr English was confident they wouldn't hurt his party.

"It's possible a couple of seats could change hands, but it's not going to alter the current balance that much. If it changed by plus or minus a couple of seats it would still be pretty clear cut and wouldn't make much difference," he said.

The National leader was also quizzed about leaving ACT out of the coalition talks, where he said involving their long-time backers would be "too complex" of a process.

"We have to work with what the voters give us, and the shortest path to Government is a coalition between National and NZ first."