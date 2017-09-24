 

Watch: 'The people have spoken' - upbeat Bill English expects to have 'individual' phone call with Winston Peters in coming days

Bill English says he is "delighted" with last night's election result and is ready to begin coalition negotiations.

The National leader said he was 'delighted' with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.
Speaking to media from Auckland's Pullman Hotel this afternoon, Mr English said he expects to talk to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in the coming days.

"My staff are in contact with Mr Peters staff to arrange an individual phone call which we expect will happen in the next few days and negotiations will begin from that point," he said.

The National Party leader views his party's biggest slice of the vote as a mandate to form a coalition government.
Mr English believes the strong turnout for National last night that leaves them with 58 seats in Parliament means his party has a strong platform going into negotiations.

"The people have spoken last night and we're delighted with the support for National. We now have the task of moving ahead to form a strong and stable government."

When asked whether the special votes which are yet to be counted will have any impact on National's position, Mr English was confident they wouldn't hurt his party.

"It's possible a couple of seats could change hands, but it's not going to alter the current balance that much. If it changed by plus or minus a couple of seats it would still be pretty clear cut and wouldn't make much difference," he said.

The National leader wasn't giving anything away, saying his party would enter the process with 'good will'.
The National leader was also quizzed about leaving ACT out of the coalition talks, where he said involving their long-time backers would be "too complex" of a process.

"We have to work with what the voters give us, and the shortest path to Government is a coalition between National and NZ first."

There doesn't seem to be any hope for the Greens being involved in National's plans either, with Mr English saying: "The Greens have constantly ruled themselves out of discussions with National, we would need to see some constructive discussions and there hasn't been any indication so far." 

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston
03:34
The National leader wasn't giving anything away, saying his party would enter the process with 'good will'.

Bill English asked: 'What are you going to have to offer Winston?'

