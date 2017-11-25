 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Peek behind the garden wall at the Auckland Garden DesignFest

share
Laura Twyman

Laura Twyman 

1 NEWS Reporter

Garden enthusiasts from as far afield as Australia are converging on Auckland this weekend, to get a peek behind garden walls and into some of the city's most impressive outdoor spaces.

Green thumbs from as far away as Australia are in Auckland this weekend for the Auckland Garden DesignFest.
Source: 1 NEWS

The bi-annual Auckland Garden DesignFest gives visitors the chance to meet designers responsible for 20 private residential gardens, 19 of which have never been open to the public.

Selected by a professional panel from the Garden Design Society of NZ, they range from pocket size urban gardens through to grand, expansive spaces.

Organiser Deb Hardy says: "This year there’re a lot of vegetable gardens, bees and chooks."

"There are lots of gardens with art and sculptures in them, and outdoor living," she says.

Over 1000 people are expected to attend the event over the weekend and Ms Hardy says it's good for anyone needing inspiration.

"People take so many photographs, and basically, I wouldn't say steal ideas, but get ideas.

"It's one thing seeing a plant in a garden centre or seeing it in a nursery or kind of like a show, but seeing it in a garden and seeing how it grows with other plants is really interesting," she says.

Proceeds from ticket sales go the charities Ronald McDonald House, Garden To Table, and Rotary Newmarket Charitable Trust.

Related

Laura Twyman

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:54
3
The White Ribbon Charity distanced itself from the march claiming Mr Tamaki holds homophobic views.

Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

02:31
4
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

00:50
5
Queensland paramedic Graeme Cooper fulfilled a patient’s final wish on Thursday.

Watch: Australian paramedic holds back emotion on 'overwhelming' moment with dying patient

00:30
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 