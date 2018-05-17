Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during leader Simon Bridges' Budget speech

Source:
It was a big day for Finance Minister Grant Robertson as he delivered his first Budget, and the first from a Labour-led Government in 10 years.
But Seven Sharp reckons his moment in the spotlight was overshadowed by a member of the shadow cabinet.
Tonight, Seven Sharp would like to give a standing ovation to National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett, a shoe-in for best supporting actress, for her performance during Simon Bridges' rebuttal of the Budget.
Watch as she connects both physically and emotionally with her leader.
