Watch: Paula Bennett signs off from Parliament with heartfelt and humorous speech

Paula Bennett signs off from Parliament with heartfelt and humorous speech

Paula Bennett signed off from Parliament with a heartfelt and humorous valedictory speech this evening.

“I end this chapter half the size, but twice the woman,” National’s former deputy leader said. Source: 1 NEWS

National’s former deputy leader told stories from throughout her many years in politics and listed off her biggest achievements since first being elected in 2005.

A special section of this was devoted to welfare reform she helped introduce when National was last in Government.

Ms Bennett also took time to thank her family, tearing up when talking about her daughter Ana of whom she's "so damned proud."

Sarah Dowie comes out swinging in valedictory speech, calls for better treatment of women in NZ

In fact, her speech had a delayed start due to the large number of friends and family wanting to make their way into the House to watch from the Gallery.

Ms Bennett got big laughs at the end of her address when she said: “I end this chapter half the size, but twice the woman thanks to this experience.

"I'm so excited for the future and I wish you all well."

The House then rose in unanimous applause and Ms Bennett hugged her colleagues.

She will continue to serve the National Party up until the election on September 19.

