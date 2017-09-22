 

Watch: Paula Bennett belts out 'Natural Woman' on packed National Party campaign bus

1 NEWS

National Party Deputy Leader Paula Bennett led her colleagues on a rousing rendition of Aretha Franklin's 'Natural Woman' as party members travelled to Auckland this morning.

Ms Bennett showed she has a decent voice as the party makes its way to Auckland ahead of tomorrow’s election.
Party members are on their way to Auckland for tomorrow's election, stopping for a number of short appearances along the way.

Paula took a blue plastic hand clapper toy as an impromptu microphone as the soulful tune played, and showed she has the makings of a karaoke champion.

