Watch: Paula Bennett belts out 'Natural Woman' on packed National Party campaign bus

Source:
National Party Deputy Leader Paula Bennett led her colleagues on a rousing rendition of Aretha Franklin's 'Natural Woman' as party members travelled to Auckland this morning.
Party members are on their way to Auckland for tomorrow's election, stopping for a number of short appearances along the way.
Paula took a blue plastic hand clapper toy as an impromptu microphone as the soulful tune played, and showed she has the makings of a karaoke champion.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news