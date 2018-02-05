Watch: Passionate powhiri greets Jacinda Ardern and fellow MPs onto Waitangi's upper marae

A passionate powhiri has been given to greet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other politicians onto the upper marae at Waitangi.

It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae, with political debate usually reserved for Te Tii Marae on the lower treaty grounds.

The shift comes after years of protests and controversy which left two former prime ministers choosing not to attend the ceremony.

It's hoped the new location will start a new trend on how the day is viewed, with less fighting and more celebrating.