Watch: 'Part of the experience' - Pair of cheeky kea rip into car in Te Anau

A couple of cheeky kea have been caught vandalising cars in Te Anau's Milford Road carpark yesterday. 

Chris Watson watched on helplessly at Te Anau's Milford Rd car park.
Source: Chris Watson

Local resident Chris Watson caught the birds on camera as they ripped rubber off the top of his car.

According to Mr Watson, it's common to see kea attacking vehicles in the area: "Within two minutes they'll be on your car," he said.

Kea have even been known to pull rubber piping off the bottom of campervans said Mr Watson. 

He said the surrounding bush area is littered with the remnants of car parts stolen by the boisterous birds.

"There's heaps of window wipers lying on the bush and around the carpark," he said. 

Despite this, Mr Watson said he hasn't been put off from returning to the carpark, and believes "it's just part of the experience."

