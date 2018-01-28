Watch: 'Part of the experience' - Cheeky kea rip into car in Te Anau

A couple of cheeky kea have been caught vandalising cars in Te Anau's Milford Road carpark yesterday.

Local resident Chris Watson caught the birds on camera as they ripped rubber off the top of his car.

According to Mr Watson, it's common to see kea attacking vehicles in the area: "Within two minutes they'll be on your car," he said.

Kea have even been known to pull rubber piping off the bottom of campervans said Mr Watson.

He said the surrounding bush area is littered with the remnants of car parts stolen by the boisterous birds.

"There's heaps of window wipers lying on the bush and around the carpark," he said.