Watch: Palmerston North Boys' High students farewell beloved teacher who died of cancer with emotional haka

A beloved Palmerston Boys' High School teacher and mentor who died last week after battling cancer, was honoured by his students with a powerful haka at his funeral.

James Michael Crosswell, 30, died on Friday after he was diagnosed with Leukemia on March 8.

"Sadly, after a very courageous battle, Jim passed away peacefully," reads a Givealittle page set up to support his family.

His funeral was held yesterday at Palmerston North Boys' High, where he had taught since 2014.

Students from the school were dismissed early to honour the beloved teacher with an emotional performance of their school haka.

In a Facebook post informing the school community about Mr Crosswell's passing, Boys' High rector David Bovey wrote he had "a real empathy for students who were struggling in some aspect of school life."

He taught English and social studies, as well as being involved in a mentoring programme and was the College boarding house master since 2015.

At the funeral his wife Jo Crosswell said he left behind a legacy of positively influencing the lives of others, Manawatu Standard reports.

"He had the rare ability to inspire others simply by the sheer integrity he possessed," she said.

The Givealittle set up by friends of the Crosswell family described him as "extremely hard working, stoic and loyal person, who placed other's needs before his own".