Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb

Two men who appear to be trying to break into a property in a fancy Auckland suburb left empty handed, but have given police some pretty good clues by failing to conceal their identities until after their image had been taken by CCTV.

The owner of the Remuera home provided 1 NEWS NOW with CCTV footage of the apparent attempted break-in, which took place in December, but which he only saw vision of when he returned from a summer away.

It shows one man checking out the yard, before going to get his mate.

It's only when he returns that he makes any attempt to hide his identity.

"After that happens, he decided to put sunglasses on, hoodie down and put his gloves on," the owner, who asked not to be named, said.

"It's pretty funny."

The pair then move around to the side of the house, where they discover another CCTV camera.

They try to dislodge the camera, but not before their images have already been captured.

"Honestly, I almost feel mean putting it on TV," the man said.

"It's like shooting fish in a barrel."

The men are seen trying doors and windows, but were unable to gain access to the house.

The neighbours heard a commotion at the time and reported the incident to police, and the owner says he also contacted police when he returned home last week.

Police say they have been made aware of the incident.