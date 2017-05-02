Watch: Outraged man sits in front of Auckland city bus in bizarre Symonds Street protest

An outraged man has been videoed sitting in front of a bus on a busy Auckland city street in protest this morning, after he was reportedly prevented from getting onto the bus by the driver.

Video of the unusual sight shows the man on Symond's Street sitting down in front of a bus which appears to have tried to leave a stop outside the Langham Hotel.

Auckland Transport spokesperson, Mark Hannan told media the bus had stopped when the man "approached the front of the bus and put both hands on the bus as if to try and push it backwards".

He then sat in front of the bus until police arrived a short time later.