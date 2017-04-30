Watch: Outrage over possible native logging in council-owned forests

Twenty years after the government stopped the logging of native trees on crown land, the protesters who helped force the decision are outraged the West Coast is considering native logging in council owned forests.

The Grey District Council is asking for feedback on whether it should log land.

The council is asking that question about three native forests at Mt Buckley, Mt Sewell near Dobson and Cashmere Bay on Lake Brunner.

It follows an application by an American-owned, Reefton-based logging company to sustainably log at Mt Buckley.

Revenue from the block to the council would be about $100,000 per year.

But local David Allerm believes the council is serious about milling other blocks, but has something else in mind for Cashmere Bay.