Watch: 'Our thoughts go out to Oliver Dowling' - Paula Bennett sends support to Kiwi and all London terror attack victims

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has sent New Zealand's condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the London terror attacks, making special mention of New Zealander Oliver Dowling who was stabbed.

Ms Bennett this afternoon led off speeches in Parliament condemning the attacks on Saturday night (UK time).

"I move that this House condemn the terrorist attack in London and extend its condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured," she said.

"Our thoughts also go out to New Zealander Oliver Dowling and his family as he recovers in a London hospital."



Mr Dowling, 32, underwent four hours of surgery after he was stabbed in the face, neck and stomach. A Facebook post today said he had awoken for the first time since being induced into a coma after the attack.

"While there is no indication of any other New Zealanders involved, the High Commission in London continues to liaise with local authorities," Ms Bennett said.

The London attack began when a rented van was driven off the road, striking pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

Seven people died in the attack, with at least 48 people injured. Eighteen of the victims remain in a critical condition.

"Although it is so very far away, it also feels very close and personal to us here in New Zealand," Ms Bennett said.

"As that initial headline comes up across our TV screens or on our phones our hearts leap into our throats as we think this could be someone we know, someone we love who is visiting or living there.

"It could be someone we know that has been faced with these terrorists. So we stand united with London and condemn these attacks and pledge to continue with the international community in its efforts to combat terrorism."

Labour's Grant Robertson supported the Government motion.

"Our thoughts and love are with the victims, their families and all those in London who are dealing with the hurt, anxiety and fear that these horrific attacks have caused," he said.