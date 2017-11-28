Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has written to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offering them the warmest congratulations on their engagement on behalf of the New Zealand Government and people.

The palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will marry in the spring of 2018.

In Parliament this afternoon, Ms Ardern moved that the House congratulate the couple "and wish them many years of happiness together".

"You would be hard pressed to find someone I'm sure, who wouldn't delight in the happiness of a newly engaged couple, but more than that, by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand this union is even more special." she said.

"Many of us will remember his visit to New Zealand in 2015. He's always shown an understanding and connection with our corner of the world and I'm sure we all look forward to welcoming the happy couple to New Zealand sometime in the future.

"Till then we offer them our heartiest congratulations."

National leader Bill English said he joined with the Prime Minister in extending his warmest congratulations and those of the National Party to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement.