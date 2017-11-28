 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has written to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offering them the warmest congratulations on their engagement on behalf of the New Zealand Government and people.

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.
Source: Parliament TV

The palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will marry in the spring of 2018.

In Parliament this afternoon, Ms Ardern moved that the House congratulate the couple "and wish them many years of happiness together". 

The royal family and fans alike are thrilled by the news the glamourous pair are getting married.
Source: BBC

"You would be hard pressed to find someone I'm sure, who wouldn't delight in the happiness of a newly engaged couple, but more than that, by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand this union is even more special." she said.

She went from Deal or no Deal to smash hit Suits, and is now likely to take a royal title.
Source: BBC

"Many of us will remember his visit to New Zealand in 2015. He's always shown an understanding and connection with our corner of the world and I'm sure we all look forward to welcoming the happy couple to New Zealand sometime in the future. 

Dickie Arbiter also thinks the wedding will be held in Windsor.
Source: Breakfast

"Till then we offer them our heartiest congratulations."

National leader Bill English said he joined with the Prime Minister in extending his warmest congratulations and those of the National Party to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. 

The National Party leaders says in this cynical world, it's nice to see two people in love.
Source: Breakfast

"Many New Zealanders are ardent followers of the royal family and they will simply be delighted with this fantastic news," Mr English said.

Related

Politics

Royalty

01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date
20:27
The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date in their first sit down interview together.

Full interview: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about their relationship
00:18
The bride-to-be's engagement ring used jewels that belonged to the prince’s mother.

Watch: Meghan Markle's engagement ring has two of Princess Diana's diamonds - and Harry designed it

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

01:12
3
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

National's Paula Bennett was trying to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.


They PM says the government is currently working though problems in National's new PPL Bill.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern & Govt lock horns with Nats as Parliament resumes

After a week’s recess hostilities resume in the Beehive.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 