Watch: Otago's royal albatross baby name is revealed!

Dunedin's famous albatross chick has been given a name.

The shortlist was whittled down to five names for the public to vote on. Sadly Alby McAlbatrossface did not make the cut.

The final options were: Arran meaning peaked island, Laidir meaning strong or hardy, Maia meaning bravery or courage, Raukura meaning feather plume and Tumanako meaning hope, desire or wish.