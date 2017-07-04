Watch: Otago's royal albatross baby name is revealed!

Source:
Dunedin's famous albatross chick has been given a name.
The shortlist was whittled down to five names for the public to vote on. Sadly Alby McAlbatrossface did not make the cut.
The final options were: Arran meaning peaked island, Laidir meaning strong or hardy, Maia meaning bravery or courage, Raukura meaning feather plume and Tumanako meaning hope, desire or wish.
The royal albatross chick has been named Tumanako, and he will grow up at the Royal Albatross Centre in Taiaroa Head.
