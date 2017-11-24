Watch: Orangutans get into swing of new Christchurch home after arduous trip south

The first Bornean orangutans seen in the South Island are getting into the swing of things at Orana Wildlife Park after arriving from Auckland by plane early this morning.

The Christchurch park will look after the orangutans while a new enclosure is built for them at their usual home, Auckland Zoo.

Male Charlie, and females Melur and Wanita, were due to fly south yesterday, but fog at Christchurch meant their trip was delayed, and they flew down with the post in the early hours of this morning.

Orana Wildlife Trust chief executive Lynn Anderson told 1 NEWS it's wonderful that the orangutans are settling in so well and are so relaxed.

"When we built the great apes centre it was always the intention to have gorillas and orangutans. It's such a privilege for us to finally be holding two of the most critically endangered great ape species in the world," Ms Anderson said.

"It's also a great example of our collaboration with Auckland Zoo, looking after these guys while they build a new home for their animals at Auckland Zoo.