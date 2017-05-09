Watch: Oh Lorde! Super star trials career change with dream gig babysitting ZM star's kids

Source:
Lorde has featured in a very quirky spoof video, auditioning as a babysitter for the kids of ZM host Vaughan Smith.
The video came after Lorde previously told Smith in an interview that she was "unhealthily obsessed" with his family after looking at their Instagram photos.
In the video, Lorde is put through rigorous child-minding tasks, including reading bedtime stories and pouring milk.
Some sweet video shows her later hanging and chatting with Smith's children while playing on the tramp and talking about pasta, with the children completely unaware of just who their new friend is.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news