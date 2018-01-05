Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

The sea wall along the Tauranga coast has been breached by rough seas, flooding foreshore residences and nearby roads.

1 NEWS's Sam Kelway filmed the horrendous conditions along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, which faces directly onto Tauranga's northern coastline.

The Harbour Dr footpath above the Otumoetai coast can be seen completely submerged by wild, choppy seas.

Water is flooding into the nearby streets and beach-side properties, with some residents having evacuated.