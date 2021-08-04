Watch: How NZ's top toastie is created

The New Zealand toastie has quickly evolved from very humble beginnings into something else entirely.

Much like the Michelin star system, the Toastie Takeover competition started as a marketing stunt by an American pickle company — now it's seriously contended by top chefs across the country.

This year's winning entry from Blenheim's Hotel d'Urville is obscenely extravagant and takes up to 10 hours to make.

Hotel d'Urville's head chef Steve MacDougall in the midst of making an award-winning toastie. Source: 1 NEWS