Watch: How NZ's top toastie is created

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand toastie has quickly evolved from very humble beginnings into something else entirely.

Blenheim hosted this year's Toastie Takeover Competition. Source: Seven Sharp

Much like the Michelin star system, the Toastie Takeover competition started as a marketing stunt by an American pickle company — now it's seriously contended by top chefs across the country.

This year's winning entry from Blenheim's Hotel d'Urville is obscenely extravagant and takes up to 10 hours to make.

Hotel d'Urville's head chef Steve MacDougall in the midst of making an award-winning toastie. Source: 1 NEWS

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee went to visit the winner, and find out how to make the toastie, in the video above.

