 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: NZ's funniest, most ridiculous and quirkiest news stories of 2016

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand might be a little country at the bottom of the world, but it can always be relied on to produce some of the world's quirkiest, funniest and in some cases, ridiculous, news - as was the case in 2016.'

DILDO BAGGINS

The National MP was holding a media conference when the woman shouted, "that's for raping our sovereignty".
Source: 1 NEWS

Who else but Lord of the Rings-loving Kiwis would bestow the name "Dildo Baggins" on a politician?

Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce earned the unfortunate moniker in February when a protester thwacked him in the gob with a thrown dildo.

Proving he was no stiff, Mr Joyce even tweeted for US-based TV host John Oliver - known for lambasting Kiwi affairs - to get the inevitable comedic drilling "over with".

Mr Oliver obliged with a nearly five-minute lampooning on US television and former Prime Minister John Key was less impressed.

Dildos connecting with government minister's mouths was not "the right image for New Zealand", he said.

CROWDFUNDED BEACH

Adam Gard'ner reveals the 39,000 Kiwis who donated can now celebrate.
Source: Breakfast

Kiwis are known as a community minded bunch, and in February they proved it.

Coming up with the idea to buy a private Abel Tasman beach so it could be returned to public ownership, a small group began a crowd funding drive to raise the cash.

Soon 40,000 people together had contributed more than $2 million - even the government pitched in $350,000 for the purchase of the seven-hectare Awaroa Inlet property.

Now that is public policy with a twist.

WAVING THE FLAG

All votes from the second flag referendum are now counted and the people of NZ have spoken.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealanders bravely faced their own Brexit moment in March.

At stake was the design of the nation's flag and whether a silver fern should replace the Union Jack?

More than two million Kiwis hit the booths in a national referendum process costing $26 million, with 56.6 per cent of voters eventually deciding the Union Jack could stay.

But not before bemused onlookers from around the world had lamented that an early design favourite featuring a Kiwi with laser eyes had been axed from the flag shortlist.

THE GREAT MINISTERONI

A Northland couple was the first to be legally married by the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
Source: Seven Sharp

New Zealand had the honour of hosting the world's first Pastafarian wedding in April.

Conducted by the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, it was a celebration of pasta and wackiness.

"The Flying Spaghetti Monster created the world. We know that," marriage celebrant, Karen Martyn, aka the Ministeroni, helpfully explained on the day.

Starting in the US as a protest against religion, the group had subsequently gained approval in New Zealand to conduct marriages.

That left the happy couple free to exchange wedding rings of pasta.

COCAINE BUST

Detective Superintendent Virginia Le Bas says three people have been arrested.
Source: 1 NEWS

If Hollywood movies are anything to go by, cocaine dealers like to make style statements.

And that seemed to be the case in July when smugglers chose to use a large diamante-encrusted horse head statue to import 35 kilograms of cocaine.

When New Zealand Customs sniffed out the operation it was a record-breaking bust, but no doubt it is the choice to hide the drugs inside a glittering horse head that should one day ensure it becomes the plot for a movie.

MISSING COWS

Police are investigating the suspected thefts near Ashburton.
Source: 1 NEWS

One would expect dairy specialists New Zealand to be experts on cow security.

Yet in August, around 500 cows mysteriously vanished from a South Island property in Ashburton.

No culprit has been found, leaving farmers, police and the public udderly confused.

TRAFFIC STOP

The lights, at the corner of High and Tuam Streets, will be used to control pedestrian, cycle, vehicle and tram traffic.
Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch residents driving through one city intersection will be especially hard pressed to come up with a believable excuse for running a red light.

That's because the city's council has erected 18 traffic lights on the spot, a move described by some locals as bizarre and an overkill.

After all, everyone knows Japan and New Zealand share earthquakes in common, but do both countries really have Tokyo-levels of traffic?

KAIKOURA COWS

Livelihoods have been hit hard, but the rural community has each other's back.
Source: Seven Sharp

Forget Grumpy Cat.

New Zealand has the Kaikoura cows: three humble bovines who were thrust into the internet limelight in the wake of November's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Like an island in a storm, the cows were filmed by a helicopter television crew huddled on an elevated patch of grass as the land about them lay in collapsed disarray from the quake.

Farmer Derrick Milton, who rescued the cows, eloquently summed the situation.

"You're a clever cow to skip and dance while the land beneath you is disappearing down the hill," he said.

CREATING A BUZZ

The 86-year-old’s trip to the South Pole was cut short when he became unwell.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand and the global media were abuzz with news of Buzz Aldrin in December after he became sick on a private trip to the South Pole and was evacuated.

The 86-year-old, who was the second man to walk on the moon, was soon-after treated and discharged from a Christchurch hospital.

Things got even more cosmic for the star man when it was revealed he was treated by a Dr David Bowie.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

00:47
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

The tennis superstar confirmed the news through her social media channels.

00:33
Steven Joyce at Waitangi

Watch: NZ's funniest, most ridiculous and quirkiest news stories of 2016

From dildos being thrown at MPs to Pastafarian weddings and stranded cows, 2016 provided some wacky news stories.

00:23
Luckily police arrived quickly on the scene to get the man out the tricky situation.

'You just couldn't get towels down quick enough' - Aussies mop up after destructive storms hit Victoria

The storms caused flash flooding on Melbourne roads resulting in a number of people being rescued from their cars.

Burst air hose causes gas leak scare at Fonterra site

A burst high pressure air hose has been found at a Fonterra site this morning, after firefighters were called to assess a suspected chemical leak.

00:47
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ