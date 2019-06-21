TODAY |

Watch: NZ's first ever vegan sausage competition gets the MasterChef treatment

When you think of a quality sausage the scope can be pretty wide.

At one end of the scale there's the organic butcher, who's filled his snags with free-range pork and exotic herbs.

At the other end there's the highly processed pre-cooked numbers that only contain a small amount of mystery meat.

All that may be about to change though, as a new competition in New Zealand dedicated to vegan sausages emerges.

The two-person judging panel is led by MasterChef winner and vegan convert Aaron Brunet.

Find out which pork-free treat took out the top prize in Seven Sharp's video above.

Every snag entered is full of nothing but vegies. Source: 1 NEWS
