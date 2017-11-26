Watch: NZ Police release 'world's most entertaining police recruitment video'

New Zealand Police have released what they're calling the "world's most entertaining police recruitment video" in a bid to attract hundreds of hopefuls to the job.

The three minute video, which was posted to the New Zealand Police Recruitment Facebook page, features police officers in a variety of different roles in the hopes of attracting more diverse faces.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says: "Police want to attract more women, Maori, Pacific Islanders, and people from all other ethnicities and backgrounds to better reflect the communities we serve."

"There's never a better time in recent years to fulfill your dream of becoming a cop and serving your community," he said.

A massive 70 staff members, including Commissioner Bush, were involved in the video.