Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number

New Zealand police have released a catchy jingle for their new non-emergency number.

The video comes with a warning that the jingle for its 105 non emergency number "will get stuck in your head".

Police have also used humour to get its message across, with the video featuring a Ghostbusters reference among other funny sketches.

The new number, 105, was designed to "provide better service for the public and to take pressure off the iconic 111 phone number," Police Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement today.

"Police receive more than two million calls a year. Almost 900,000 are to the 111 service. There are around 1.2 million non-emergency calls to other Police numbers," Mr Nash said.

"Calls to 111 should be limited to cases where an emergency is happening now or just happened and there's a threat to life or property. If it's already happened and there's no immediate danger, call 105.

"We hope the introduction of the three-digit 'ten-five' number will make it easier for callers to get in touch with the right part of the Police service for the right reasons."

