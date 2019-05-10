TODAY |

Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

New Zealand police have released a catchy jingle for their new non-emergency number.

The video comes with a warning that the jingle for its 105 non emergency number "will get stuck in your head".

Police have also used humour to get its message across, with the video featuring a Ghostbusters reference among other funny sketches.

The new number, 105, was designed to "provide better service for the public and to take pressure off the iconic 111 phone number," Police Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement today.

"Police receive more than two million calls a year. Almost 900,000 are to the 111 service. There are around 1.2 million non-emergency calls to other Police numbers," Mr Nash said.

"Calls to 111 should be limited to cases where an emergency is happening now or just happened and there's a threat to life or property. If it's already happened and there's no immediate danger, call 105.

"We hope the introduction of the three-digit 'ten-five' number will make it easier for callers to get in touch with the right part of the Police service for the right reasons."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations. Source: 1 NEWS

    Mr Nash added that there are "many other ways people can get help with community safety and crime prevention," including the *555 number for urgent road issues, Crimestoppers' anonymous 0800 line, online forms and the 1737 mental health support line.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators. Source: NZ Police
      More From
      New Zealand
      Crime and Justice
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
      For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
      2
      The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
      Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
      3
      Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
      New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
      4
      The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
      Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
      5
      The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
      Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      A big standing on green Montana prairie looking toward camera with serious expression. High resolution color photograph with no people. Horizontal composition.

      Man critically injured after being attacked by bull in Canterbury
      00:34
      The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.

      Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
      02:35
      Evacuations are underway as five helicopters and dozens of firefighters battle the blaze.

      Second person charged over Tasman highway fire
      02:33
      1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

      Driver smoked synthetic cannabis before Waverley crash that killed him and six others