Watch: NZ aims to launch next generation of science satellites

New Zealand is aiming to become the launch pad for the next generation of science satellites. 

As more private operations take off, representatives from Europe are exploring a Kiwi-German partnership.
US-based Rocket Lab recently launched from the Mahia Peninsula. 

"It's just outstanding. We didn't so this, we weren't able to do this in Germany, so it's a great success for New Zealand," said Dr Niklas Reinke of the German Aerospace Centre. 

It's that international attention our Government wants to cash in on. 

A conference in Wellington this week has brought together public policy experts, scientists and commercial operators.

"This part of the global space economy is worth about 128 billion dollars and it is growing really, really fast. So, if only New Zealand could capture a small slice of that, we would be doing really well," said Dr Peter Crabtree of the New Zealand Space Agency.

One of the next frontiers is a European partnership, with Germany wanting to potentially set up a Southland ground station and use our land to launch 3D image gathering satellites by 2023. 

Dr Reinke said these would be used "to observe the biospheres so forestry, agricultural areas, how they're developing. We can detect the different layers of vegetation, what might be interesting for the rainforest". 

Imagery from the Kaikoura earthquake let us assess out-of-reach disaster zones. 

And satellites help evaluate the effects of climate change. 

There are benefits for industry too. Live images of paddocks could help farmers make better decisions on farm use and stock movement. 

"Within five years we expect that is going to be worth about  one billion additional export dollars. And is that was applied ubiquitously across the New Zealand, we believe there is a tremendous opportunity," said Steve Canny of Venture Southland.

