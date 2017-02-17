Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee remain at loggerheads over when a state of emergency should have been declared.

The mayor is under fire from the minister, who remains critical over the way the declaration of emergency was handled.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday, with Ms Dalziel telling TV 1's Breakfast this morning it would've made "no difference" if a state of emergency had been declared earlier.

"You know at the end of the day the buck stops with me," Ms Dalziel said.

"If I didn't call the Civil Defence emergency early enough, that's what I have to be accountable for and I am really happy to do that."

Talking to emergency services yesterday, she said she was satisfied with the decision, believing it has "made no difference to the people on the ground doing the work".

However, half an hour later on Breakfast, Mr Brownlee admitted he hadn't spoken to the Christchurch Mayor - but remained adamant he doesn't regret telling media a decision should've been made earlier.

"It was a fire that raged for, in an increasing intensity for two and a half days before that was even on the table as a consideration. It was late on the third day when it was actually declared to be a civil emergency," he said.

I'm not going to respond to your question"

Gerry Brownlee

"What I have been critical of is the way in which it appeared to be a degree of uncertainty about whether or not there should be a state of emergency."