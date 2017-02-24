Watch: Nosy sea lion pups sneak up on Conservation Minister during TV interview about saving endangered species

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry was talking about the plight of the New Zealand sea lion to reporters on the Auckland Islands when a couple of pups came over for a nosy.

Ms Barry has been visiting the sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands to see first hand what's being done to save the endangered sea lion, the rarest sea lion in the world, which is battling for survival.

The New Zealand sea lion population has been in decline for 50 years, but researchers are now seeing a ray of hope because in the previous two years the number of pups born has increased.

However it's the mortality rate that's an issue. And on Enderby Island of the 348 pups born this breeding season, 62 have died.

The sea lions are at risk from fishing nets, predators and disease.

Researchers have been on the island for three months studying a bacteria that causes meningitis.