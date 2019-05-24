TODAY |

Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato

A light aircraft has landed safely at Hamilton Airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows the plane nose diving into the runway after touching down at around 10.30am. 

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan says the light plane was an air ambulance with a patient onboard.

The patient was then transferred to Waikato Hospital in an ambulance on the ground.

Mr Morgan says no one was harmed onboard including the patient after the nose of the plane "bellied" on the runway.

The plane has now been removed from the runway and the airport is open again for both general aviation and commercial flights.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the plane landed safely after experiencing issues with its landing gear.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Emergency services attended the crash landing where there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear. Source: Supplied
    More From
    New Zealand
    Accidents
    Hamilton and Waikato
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:36
    The Crusaders skipper said its an approach any team would use in their situation.
    Sam Whitelock says Crusaders using Cape Town allegations to galvanise squad ahead of Blues clash
    2
    Sophie Handford and Raven Maeder discussed what to expect for their second strike event.
    Thousands of school students set to strike for action on climate change today
    3
    Emergency services attended the crash landing where there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear.
    Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport
    4
    Party leader Hannah Tamaki talks about the newly formed party on Breakfast.
    Coalition New Zealand Party leader Hannah Tamaki defends party's lack of policies, calls for people to join
    5
    Visa delay forces 'heartbroken' mum to leave baby in India
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:08
    There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line.

    Universities New Zealand says prevalence of ghostwriting here doesn't represent threat to academic integrity
    01:05
    The marlin entered an inflatable boat carrying three men, seriously injuring two of them.

    Two Aussie fishermen speared by marlin in freak accident which sent fish thrashing into their inflatable boat

    Man in critical condition after becoming stuck between rocks in Wellington

    Call for investigation into man's sexual abuse in the military 45 years ago