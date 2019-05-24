Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport

A light aircraft has landed safely at Hamilton Airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows the plane nose diving into the runway after touching down at around 10.30am.

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan says the light plane was an air ambulance with a patient onboard.

The patient was then transferred to Waikato Hospital in an ambulance on the ground.

Mr Morgan says no one was harmed onboard including the patient after the nose of the plane "bellied" on the runway.

The plane has now been removed from the runway and the airport is open again for both general aviation and commercial flights.



A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the plane landed safely after experiencing issues with its landing gear.