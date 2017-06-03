 

Watch: 'No respect and no freedom' – 40 people shut themselves in cage to protest factory farming

Forty people are living in a cage for 40 hours this weekend to highlight animal welfare issues.

The action by SAFE has protesters locked in a cage in Auckland for 40 hours to simulate factory farming conditions.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Caged Being event in Auckland, organised by animal welfare group SAFE, started last night, when a 56sqm cage was set up in a disused shop was locked at 10pm.

Organisers say the idea is to mimic the boring, under-stimulated life of factory farming animals, with participants being allowed out to the toilet at set intervals, for limited periods of time.

Plain muesli and soy milk are being served four times a day and water is available to those taking part.

One of the participants, who had been in the cage for 16 hours, told 1 NEWS, "after 16 hours we are beginning to very much reflect on the reality of what animals living in these conditions go through.

"Something that is becoming quite evident to me is the sameness of it all".

The event is set to finish at 2pm tomorrow.

