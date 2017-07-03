Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Bill English is unbudging in his approach for the status quo in the law around marijuana, even though he is "almost certain" people he knows have used the drug themselves.

"I think we should always be open to better ideas. The laws are part of it. There's also education, there's also the significant investment now in the health services relating to drug addiction," he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"Dealing with drugs needs a multi-pronged approach of which enforcement is just part, but in our view is an important part."

Mr English was asked if he thought there was any need for change, he said, "If people can make a case".

He said the government "certainly" did not support decriminalisation, but he was open to "better education and better understanding".

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".

"That has been seen as the best way to minimise its use. It has a bad, negative lifelong impact."

He said he had not used marijuana himself, but people he know "probably had".

"I'm almost certain people I know will have used it."